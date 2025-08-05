Special session hels at St Soldier International Convent School

A special session on the safety of women and children was conducted at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, by ASP Shweta and DSP Manish, aimed at creating awareness among students about personal safety and legal protections. The talk highlighted the new laws introduced in India to safeguard women and children against violence, abuse, and cybercrime. Students of classes IX to XII attended the session and actively engaged with the officers, gaining valuable insights into preventive measures, legal rights, and emergency response systems. The informative interaction not only sensitised students but also empowered them with knowledge and confidence to handle challenging situations.

