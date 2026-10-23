Spectrum Exhibition held

New Angel Public School, Zirakpur, organised its Spectrum Exhibition, showcasing the creativity, innovation and talent of its students. The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman Jaswant Singh Saini. The event featured an impressive display of working models, creative projects and informative presentations prepared by the students through hard work and dedication. Harry Potter emerged as the centre of attraction, capturing the attention and imagination of visitors. The vibrant presentation on ‘Punjab Sabhyachar’, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Punjab, was highly appreciated by parents. Students enthusiastically explained their projects and demonstrated their understanding of various concepts through innovative working models and engaging presentations. Parents thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition and praised the students for their creativity, confidence and sincere efforts. The event concluded on a positive note, leaving parents and visitors impressed by the students’ remarkable efforts and achievements.

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