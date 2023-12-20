‘Spectrum of Smiles: Junior Joyfest’ at MDAV School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

The annual cultural eve, titled “Spectrum of Smiles: Junior Joyfest” was celebrated at the school. The event was hosted at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The members of the School Management Committee along with the Principal commenced the ceremony with the lighting of the lamp. The event began with “Om Dance”. Junior students took centre stage, delivering a mesmerising performance. Yoga, karate, bhangra and gidda were performed. The evening also featured a prize distribution function, recognising and celebrating excellence in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. The day culminated with a vote of thanks.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone