‘Spectrum of Smiles: Junior Joyfest’ at MDAV School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

The annual cultural eve, titled “Spectrum of Smiles: Junior Joyfest” was celebrated at the school. The event was hosted at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The members of the School Management Committee along with the Principal commenced the ceremony with the lighting of the lamp. The event began with “Om Dance”. Junior students took centre stage, delivering a mesmerising performance. Yoga, karate, bhangra and gidda were performed. The evening also featured a prize distribution function, recognising and celebrating excellence in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. The day culminated with a vote of thanks.

