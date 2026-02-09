'Spell Bee' organised

A special scientific competition, titled “Spell Bee”, was organised for the students of classes VII and VIII by the Science Department and Science Forum Club of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh. The objective of the competition was to assess and enhance the students’ scientific thinking, reasoning ability, and knowledge. This competition was organised with the support of the Department of Science & Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Five teams participated in it. The participating teams were named Edison, Newton, Galileo, Darwin, and CV Raman. The competition included several interesting rounds such as ‘Spell and Define’, ‘Jumbled’, and ‘Reading’. Team Edison secured the first position, Team Newton secured the second position, and Team Darwin secured the third position. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the efforts made by the Science Department and encouraged the students to move further ahead in the field of science and to participate in such competitions in the future.
