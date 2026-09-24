Spice Girls: Time to change the recipe

For years, the moment someone said, “She is a very good girl”, there seemed to be an unspoken checklist that followed. Can she cook? Can she make soft rotis? Does she know how to make pickles, chutneys and achaar? Can she manage a home without making a fuss? Apparently, these were once considered important qualifications for a girl.

Thankfully, times are changing. Or perhaps we are finally learning to change with them.

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I say this as someone who has had the privilege of watching three generations unfold before my eyes. I have seen my grandparents' generation, my parent's generation, and now I see my own son and daughter growing up in a very different world. The contrast is quite a revelation. My mother, a postgraduate in Economics in the early 1970s, was academically accomplished, but like many women of her generation, she was also expected to master the traditional skills of running a home. She knew her way around the kitchen and could probably have given any modern-day cooking influencer some serious competition (with her self-created recipes which we loved!)

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But what she really wanted was much bigger.

She wanted her daughters to be financially independent, mentally strong and capable of making their own decisions. She understood that knowing how to run a kitchen was useful, but knowing how to run one's own life was essential.

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My mother is no more, but the lessons she left behind continue to make sense, perhaps more than ever.

Today, I watch my own daughter grow into a young woman who is pursuing her studies with the ambition of becoming multilingual. She is learning, exploring and preparing herself for a world that is much larger than the four walls of a kitchen.

And yet, she loves experimenting in the kitchen.

The difference is that she enters the kitchen because she wants to, not because someone has decided that a girl must know how to cook.

She experiments. She creates. She sometimes follows recipes and sometimes happily invents her own. And, most importantly, she sets her own rules. My son is not behind, he, too, explores his culinary skills along with his accounting!

That, to me, is the real change.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a girl making pickles, chutneys or achaars. There is nothing wrong with loving cooking, homemaking or traditional skills. The problem begins when these become compulsory qualifications for being considered a "good girl".

A modern girl can make a delicious meal and then make a presentation. She can bake a cake and build a career. She can manage a household and manage a business. She can learn a language, travel across the world, lead a team, handle money and still call her mother for the recipe of her favourite paratha or pindi chanas.

Why should we make her choose?

And this is where I believe we need to move beyond the classroom language of equality and start practising equity in its truest sense.

We have talked about equality for years. We have discussed equal opportunities, equal rights and equal treatment. Wonderful. But now comes the difficult part - putting all that theory into practice.

Give the boy and the girl the same opportunities to learn household skills.

Let the son make his own breakfast.

Let the daughter fix a loose shelf.

Let both learn to manage money.

Let both clean the house.

Let both pursue careers.

Let both care for their parents.

Let both make mistakes and learn from them.

That is equity in everyday life. Not a slogan on a poster, but something practised at the dinner table, in the kitchen, in the classroom and eventually in the workplace.

Parents, too, need to evolve.

We cannot raise children for the world we grew up in and then expect them to succeed in the world that exists today. Our children need education, yes, but they also need independence, adaptability, confidence and the freedom to make choices.

So perhaps it is time to rewrite the recipe for the modern "Spice Girl".

A little tradition, a generous helping of education, a dash of confidence, plenty of independence and absolutely no fixed instructions about what a girl "should" be.

Let her make the pickle if she enjoys it. Let her leave the pickle jar untouched if she doesn't. Let her cook. Let her code. Let her speak three languages. Let her lead. Let her experiment. Let her set her own rules.

Because the real achievement is not teaching a girl how to fit into a home.

It is giving her the confidence and capability to find her place in the world - and, if she wishes, to create one of her own. Now that is what I call a real Spice Girl.

The writer is English Educator, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali