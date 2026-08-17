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Home / The School Tribune / Spirit of patriotism soars during I-Day celebrations at GMHS-22C

Spirit of patriotism soars during I-Day celebrations at GMHS-22C

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Patriotism and youthful energy came alive at Government Model High School, Sector 22-C, Chandigarh, as the school celebrated the 80th Independence Day with enthusiasm.  The celebrations began with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem, evoking a strong sense of pride and reverence for the nation. As many as 150 students, parents and teachers participated in the programme. The cultural extravaganza featured patriotic songs, vibrant dances, speeches and a special skit presented by Class X students, portraying India’s freedom struggle and the sacrifices of its brave freedom fighters. Through their performances, students conveyed powerful messages of national pride, unity in diversity, courage and love for the motherland.
Addressing the gathering, the school Principal emphasised the value of freedom and responsible citizenship. She urged students to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and play a constructive role in building a strong, progressive and inclusive India.
The celebrations concluded with a collective pledge to respect the nation, cherish its hard-won freedom and contribute towards a better tomorrow. The memorable programme beautifully blended patriotism, creativity and the spirit of unity.
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