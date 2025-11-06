DT
Home / The School Tribune / 'Spook-tacular Halloween Bash' organised

'Spook-tacular Halloween Bash' organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
The pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Mohali, came alive with colours, costumes, and creative energy as young learners celebrated a ‘Spook-tacular Halloween Bash’ on campus. The day was thoughtfully planned to give children a blend of fun, imagination, and hands-on learning. Students enthusiastically participated in Halloween-themed craft activities, designing vibrant masks, pumpkins, and spooky characters. The campus buzzed with excitement as children arrived dressed in charming and quirky Halloween costumes from little witches and wizards to friendly ghosts and superheroes. Lively music and dance added to the festive spirit, making the celebration joyful and memorable. A special highlight of the event was the ‘Halloween Wacky Parade’, where students proudly showcased their creativity and costumes while moving around the school with confidence and cheer. The little ones also enjoyed their party tiffin, sharing treats and laughter with friends.

