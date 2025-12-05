DT
Home / The School Tribune / Sports carnival of Revel Dale Public School

Sports carnival of Revel Dale Public School

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
The sports carnival of Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar, was a grand success with 500 students showcasing their enthusiasm, energy and skills in over 20 sports competitions. The event began with an inaugural ceremony, featuring a march past by 500 students, demonstrating coordination, firmness and discipline. Students from Play Pen to Class XI participated in various activities, including tug of war, hoola hoop dance, PT Show and yoga, while parents cheered them on. The senior students competed in major games like kho kho, kabaddi, volleyball and football, displaying their talent, discipline and focus. The sports carnival aimed to uncover hidden sporting potential in students, promote health consciousness and instil winning virtues.

