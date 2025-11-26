DT
Sports Day celebrated with enthusiasm at St Mary's School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Sports Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and high spirits at St Mary’s School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the torch by chief guest Satyawan Singh, an eminent sportsperson, international medallist 2023, national best player and a world cup winner. An ex-Army personnel who has earned international acclaim in Dragon Sports, he is currently serving with the Chandigarh Police. His presence as the chief guest added great honour to the occasion. In his address, he motivated students with an inspiring message on sportsmanship and discipline. The event featured an array of colourful and engaging performances that captivated the audience. Students demonstrated exceptional skill and agility in the march past, yoga presentation, races, tug-of-war and various other sporting competitions. The winners were felicitated with medals and certificates in recognition of their achievements. Chairman Father AJK Chacko and Principal Neha Kashyap applauded the participants for their outstanding efforts and extended their heartfelt congratulations. The programme concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.

