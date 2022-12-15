Sports day held at Govt High School, Hallo Majra

The annual sports day was celebrated on the premises. Headmistress Anuradha Gupta welcomed the chief guests. Students presented various yoga poses. Sports competitions were held for 15 different categories. Frog jump, lemon race, one-legged race, zig-zag race, dumbbell exercise was the centre of attraction. A patriotic dance on the song "Chak De India" was also performed. Students, coordinating teachers and chief guests were also honoured. The day concluded with a tug-of-war competition among the staff members. At the end, Headmistress Anuradha Gupta addressed the gathering and congratulated all winners and advised to inculcate team spirit and sportsmanship.