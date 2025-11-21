Sports Day of primary section organised

The Sports Day of the primary section of Montfort School, Roorkee was organised. The event commenced with the procession led by the school band, followed by a prayer dance invoking divine blessings. Chief guest Deepak Ramchandra Shet, Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, along with other dignitaries, was warmly felicitated by Reverend Brother Albert Abraham, Principal of the school. Vice-Principal Rev Bro Anand, Headmistress Sister Josephine, KG coordinator Sister Amali, middle and senior wing coordinators, the entire Montfort staff were present for the occasion. The torch run ‘Flames of Glory’ and flag-hoisting ceremony ‘Rising with Respect’ set the tone for the day. The march past, ‘Parade of Unity’, by the young Montfortians was a spectacle of discipline and coordination. The meet was declared open with the release of sky lanterns and cycling events. The students showcased their skills through a variety of races and displays like Sports Fiesta, Stretch to Strength (Yoga Display), Aerobics- Rhythmic Display, and Mass PT – Strength in Sync. The air was filled with cheers and excitement as winners were felicitated in several prize distribution ceremonies. Adding melody and motivation were the soulful performances — Welcome Song (Harmony of Hearts) and Motivational Song (Melody of Courage). The Parents’ Race – Run for Fun, added a joyful touch, bringing smiles all around. The chief guest, in his address, appreciated the spirit of sportsmanship and encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence. The event concluded with the Band Display – Echoes of Excellence, the announcement of House and Overall Winner Trophies. In his address, the principal said he was delighted to see his students stepping out of their classrooms to test their strength, agility, and courage on the field.

