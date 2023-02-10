Sports event at Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

The school organised its annual sports event, during which Krit Serai, Co-Chair, Satluj Group, and Madhurima Serai, Co-Principal, SPS, Sec 4 were the guests of honour. Students displayed high energy and enthusiasm during activities such as bicycle race, Hawaiian race, hurdle race, skipping race, hopscotch race, etc. They mesmerised the audience with their performance. During the culmination of the event, Co-Chair, Satluj group, Gur K Serai thanked all teachers for their co-operation and support and advised them to keep up their sportsman spirit.
