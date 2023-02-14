Sports meet at CRB Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual sports meet, amid fun and frolic. School Director Naveen Mittal, Principal Sangeeta Mittal, and teachers were present to raise the morale of the students.

The meet included fun races like cap race, do as directed race, hurdle race, one leg race, balloon between legs race, partner fun race, basket the ball race, move in the hula hoops race and relay race for Kindergarten students. For the students of Classes I to VIII, another set of sports events were organised such as the hurdle drill, hula hoop fun, three leg race, relay race, balance the ball on the racket race, skating, skipping race, balance the book on the back race, kho-kho, shot put, long jump, basketball, carrom, chess, sack race and badminton. The winners were awarded medals, trophies and certificates.

Principal Sangeeta Mittal, in her address, laid emphasis on the importance of sports in children's lives and said it was more important to participate than to win.