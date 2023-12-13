Sports meet at DAV Public School, Rehan

A two-day sports meet of DAV Cluster-6 was inauguratedon the premises of the school here. More than 400 students of the eight schools of the zone, including DAV, Rehan, Patta Jatian, Nagrota Surian, Manai, Bankhandi, Alampur, Tiara and Gohju participated in the event. A cultural programme was also held wherein students gave mesmerising performances and made the inauguration a grand event. ARO, HP Zone-6 , Bikram Singh joined the programme as Chief Guest, Pearl Bakshi, Professor, Economics Govt College, Nurpur was the Guest of honour and Subhash, Principal DAV Bankhandi was the Observer. The chief guest and the Principal of host school, motivated all participating individuals and teams to play with integrity, zeal and true spirit of sportsmanship.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...