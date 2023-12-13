Sports meet at DAV Public School, Rehan

A two-day sports meet of DAV Cluster-6 was inauguratedon the premises of the school here. More than 400 students of the eight schools of the zone, including DAV, Rehan, Patta Jatian, Nagrota Surian, Manai, Bankhandi, Alampur, Tiara and Gohju participated in the event. A cultural programme was also held wherein students gave mesmerising performances and made the inauguration a grand event. ARO, HP Zone-6 , Bikram Singh joined the programme as Chief Guest, Pearl Bakshi, Professor, Economics Govt College, Nurpur was the Guest of honour and Subhash, Principal DAV Bankhandi was the Observer. The chief guest and the Principal of host school, motivated all participating individuals and teams to play with integrity, zeal and true spirit of sportsmanship.