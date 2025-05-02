DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Sports meet ends at Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun

Sports meet ends at Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The last day events in Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun, left the spectators mesmerised and elated and the leading sports persons were recommended and selected to play at the national level. The valedictory ceremony was held with great exuberance and fanfare to declare the meet closed. The host Principal, Sanjay Kumar, was the chief guest and was accorded green welcome. The ethnic extravaganza began with a soulful welcome song by Shift-2 students followed by a folk dance depicted through Punjabi choreography which stole everyone’s heart. The position holders received colossal approbation when the chief guest gave away the prizes and felicitated the winners with gleaming medals. Out of 22 KVs of the Dehradun region, KV, ITBP, Shift 1, lifted the Basketball Winner Trophy both in U-17 and U-14 categories rendering second positions to KV, FRI, and KV, HBK-2, respectively. In badminton U-14, Ajisth (KV, ONGC), Krishna (KV, Almora) and Sujal (KV, ITBP S-2) grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. The U-17 category saw Adamya (HBK-1), Ishan (Ranikhet) and Riyanshu (Lohaghat) bagging the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper