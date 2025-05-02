Sports meet ends at Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun

The last day events in Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun, left the spectators mesmerised and elated and the leading sports persons were recommended and selected to play at the national level. The valedictory ceremony was held with great exuberance and fanfare to declare the meet closed. The host Principal, Sanjay Kumar, was the chief guest and was accorded green welcome. The ethnic extravaganza began with a soulful welcome song by Shift-2 students followed by a folk dance depicted through Punjabi choreography which stole everyone’s heart. The position holders received colossal approbation when the chief guest gave away the prizes and felicitated the winners with gleaming medals. Out of 22 KVs of the Dehradun region, KV, ITBP, Shift 1, lifted the Basketball Winner Trophy both in U-17 and U-14 categories rendering second positions to KV, FRI, and KV, HBK-2, respectively. In badminton U-14, Ajisth (KV, ONGC), Krishna (KV, Almora) and Sujal (KV, ITBP S-2) grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. The U-17 category saw Adamya (HBK-1), Ishan (Ranikhet) and Riyanshu (Lohaghat) bagging the first, second and third positions, respectively.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with usClassifieds
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe Print Edition
+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement