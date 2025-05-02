Sports meet ends at Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun

The last day events in Kendriya Vidyalaya, ITBP, Dehradun, left the spectators mesmerised and elated and the leading sports persons were recommended and selected to play at the national level. The valedictory ceremony was held with great exuberance and fanfare to declare the meet closed. The host Principal, Sanjay Kumar, was the chief guest and was accorded green welcome. The ethnic extravaganza began with a soulful welcome song by Shift-2 students followed by a folk dance depicted through Punjabi choreography which stole everyone’s heart. The position holders received colossal approbation when the chief guest gave away the prizes and felicitated the winners with gleaming medals. Out of 22 KVs of the Dehradun region, KV, ITBP, Shift 1, lifted the Basketball Winner Trophy both in U-17 and U-14 categories rendering second positions to KV, FRI, and KV, HBK-2, respectively. In badminton U-14, Ajisth (KV, ONGC), Krishna (KV, Almora) and Sujal (KV, ITBP S-2) grabbed the first, second and third positions, respectively. The U-17 category saw Adamya (HBK-1), Ishan (Ranikhet) and Riyanshu (Lohaghat) bagging the first, second and third positions, respectively.