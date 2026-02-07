Sports Meet organised at Blue Bird High School

The Sports Meet 2026 was organised at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula. It started with ribbon cutting, releasing of balloons and declaration of the meet open by chief guest Jagdeep Singh, former Director General, Sports, Government of Haryana. The sports champions of the school ran in the field with the victory torch showcasing their gold, silver, and bronze medals won in various district, state and national competitions. Coordinated drills of the lezim and aerobics with shimmering pom-poms adorned the school arena. All track events were creative and innovative. An incredible display of strength, endurance, and coordination was showcased in the “Believe, Achieve and Dream” drill with ribbons by the students of kindergarten. They mesmerised the audience with their energetic performances and skills acquired. Parents could be seen filled with happiness watching their children running, jumping, hopping and dancing all the way. Winners of the races were awarded medals by the chief guest. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar thanked all parents for their support and congratulated all participants for their winning spirit and sportsmanship.

Advertisement