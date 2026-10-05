Sportstars bring glory to Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai

Students of Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, performed commendably at the DAV National Sports 2026-27, organised by DAV CMC at DAV schools in Ludhiana. Under the guidance of Physical Education teachers Dheeraj Sharma, Raj Kumar and Lakhvir Singh, the students secured second position in Under-19 Girls' Handball, third position in Under-19 Boys' Kho-Kho and third position in Under-14 Boys' Handball. Three students: Navdeep Kaur, Gurjot Kaur and Gurkomalpreet Kaur-were selected for national-level sports competitions. Officiating Principal Jasvir Singh, Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra, the Principal and staff congratulated the students and their parents. The successful players got a warm welcome on returning to the school.

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