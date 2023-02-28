‘Sporty Science’ event at Cambridge school

Cambridge International School, Jalandhar, organised an event, ‘Sporty Science’. Principal Harleen Mohanty welcomed the parents of students on the occasion. The students of Cambridge tried their hands on various scientific facts through different activities and experiments such as water is colourless, tasteless substance, without any shape of its own, air occupies space, concept of sound through Jal Tarang etc. One of the main attractions of the event was races based on scientific theme such as watering the plants, book balancing etc. The winners of the races were fecilitated with medals.
