Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar

The school felicitated its 181 high fliers for their achievements in academics, exams as well as selections to foreign universities, during 'Zenith 2022' held on the premises. Those felicitated included nine children with special abilities, Maj Gen Rajesh Pushkar GOC 15th Infantry Division, Amritsar, presided over the event. The proud achievers were felicitated by Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu and Mehzabeen Peerzada Sandhu, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema and Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School.