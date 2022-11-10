Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar

The premises of the school reverberated with songs of love and spirituality and beats of dhol during the celebrations of the 13th Annual Maa Boli Mela. Having begun in 2008, this project has been taken under Punarjyot – an offshoot of Spring Dale Educational Society — to promote healthy, educative and enriching Punjabi traditions among the youth. This year the cultural carnival, dedicated to Baba Sheikh Farid, a 12th century Sufi saint, witnessed participation from 23 schools of the region. The event tested the poetic acumen of students besides holding some spirited competitions in quiz, poetry recitation and calligraphy. Delhi Public School bagged first prize in calligraphy and quiz, while DAV International School, Amritsar, emerged winner in the multimedia and Sufi singing categories. Another contender of top position in Sufi singing was Bhavan’s SL Public School. Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy and Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Amritsar, jointly bagged the top positions in poetry recitation. The credit for best performance in declamation went to Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy. Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Punarjyot, said the Maa Boli Mela is not just a platform to celebrate the richness of Punjabi language and culture, but also an endeavour to explore the avenues of promotion of Punjabi language. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said Spring Dale Senior School is among the very few pioneering schools in Punjab to take such an initiative.