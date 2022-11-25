Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, local school leader and Chairman of the school has completed an intensive one week course at Harvard Business School located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. The course is titled 'Inspiring Entrepreneurial Strategy' and was tailormade for the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), a leading global organisation made by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs worldwide. Sahiljit is an EO Punjab chapter Member and is passionate about entrepreneurship.
