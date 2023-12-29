Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar

CBSE through its Centre Of Excellence (COE), Chandigarh, organised a day-long capacity building programme titled Life Skills Advance, at the school. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said, “Through this training programme, teachers were oriented towards incorporating life skills in the co-curricular programmes.” School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the modern day teaching is about looking beyond the textbooks and to empower the students with life skills through experiential learning, for which the educators must be in sync with the latest skills and technology.

