Spring Dale Senior School, Asr

A series of events marked the colourful celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to observe the 76th Independence Day with graeat fervor at the school. In a befitting ceremony, the National Flag was hoisted by Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society and Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal Spring Dale Senior School. The programme also featured an impressive march past by NCC cadets. The baton of leadership was also passed to the newly elected student council members who took an oath to not only serve their alma mater but also to make their country self-reliant.
