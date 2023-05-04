Springdale School, Khaneri (Rampur Bushahr)

The school organised Investiture Ceremony in which Bhupinder Singh Negi, HPS Additional Superintended of Police cybercrime was the chief Guest. Chairperson of Navchetana Society H.K Anand, Principal Manish Anand, Asha Anand, Councillor Rajshree Thakur and proud presents , as well students of class 06th to 12th witness the whole event. The event started with lamp lightning and the students of different houses -Justic liberty Equality Fraternity along with scout and guide and NCC cadets Head boy /Girl had participated in the March past Chief Gust Mr. Bhupinder Singh Negi honoured Head Boy, Head Girl and Captain & Vice Captain of all four houses.
