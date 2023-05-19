Springdale School, Khaneri (Rampur Bushahr)

The school organised its investiture ceremony on the premises. Bhupinder Singh Negi, HPS Additional Superintendent of Police, Cybercrime, was the chief guest. Navchetana Society Chairperson HK Anand, Principal Manish Anand, Councillor Asha Anand and students of classes VI to XII took part in the event. The Head Boy and Head Girl participated in a march-past. The chief guest honoured the Head Boy, Head Girl and Captain & Vice Captain of all four houses.