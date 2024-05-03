Springdale School, Rampur

The result of the Head Boy and Head Girl elections was declared in the school. The election was organised on April 25 on the school premises. Students of classes VI to XII participated in it. Tushar Thakur was declared the Head Boy and Anjali Negi was declared the Head Girl. Kritarth Kaul became the Vice-Head Boy and Navika Anand Vice-Head Girl. Principal Manish Anand congratulated the students.

