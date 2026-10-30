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Home / The School Tribune / Springdale School, Rampur, organises annual prize distribution ceremony

Springdale School, Rampur, organises annual prize distribution ceremony

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The annual prize distribution ceremony of Springdale School, Rampur, was organised with immense joy to celebrate the holistic achievements of its students. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Arvind Digvijay Singh Negi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), CID, Himachal Pradesh (a 2011-batch IPS officer hailing from Duni, Kinnaur). The event was hosted by the school’s Principal, Manish Anand, alongside Aarti Anand, Vice Principal Asha Softa, Chief Advisor Anil Thakur, and other management dignitaries, teachers, and students. During the ceremony, students were felicitated for academic excellence, including class toppers and CBSE subject achievers. To foster overall development, the school presented special awards for categories like Most Inquisitive Student, Best-Dressed, Best Volunteer, and Best Player. Beyond academics, the ceremony recognised diverse talents from the talent hunt, Hindi debates, quizzes, volleyball, chess, and creative arts like clay modelling and mimicry. In his address, Chief Guest motivated students to combine academic education with strong moral values, discipline, and determination. Principal congratulated the winners, reiterating the school’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for holistic growth. =

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