Squash tournament organised at YPS, Patiala

The 5-day long All-India IPSC Squash Boys Tournament concluded at the school. The closing ceremony took place at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of the school, in the presence of Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM (Retd), the School Director, the entire faculty of the school, and representatives from the participating schools. The tournament featured 12 teams and 120 talented players from various renowned schools, showcasing exceptional sportsmanship and competition. The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Col Raj Singh Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director of the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala. The closing ceremony included prize and medal distribution to the winners and a cultural performance by the Yadavindrians. During his address, the chief guest emphasized the importance of sports in the overall development of students and encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence in their chosen fields. Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM (Retd) presented the vote of thanks.