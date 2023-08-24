SR Dayanand Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala

The school celebrated Independence Day by arranging drawing and colouring activity for students of Class I to III. Students had come in Tricolour attires to show their love towards the nation. They had brought tricoloured objects and food. Students decorated their rooms with tricolour balloons and national flags. Students raised slogans of Mother India. Administrator Rajat Bansal congratulated all. Principal Dr Chitra Anand told the students about the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the importance of freedom.
