SR Dayanand Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala City

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan by motivating children to tie rakhis to Army soldiers. Students prepared beautiful rakhis and tied them on the wrists of jawans. They made beautiful cards and distributed sweets. Col Parminder Singh and team appreciated the efforts of students. Students felt very happy and thanked the officials for the great gesture. Some of them said it wass possible only due to the efforts of Administrator Rajat Bansal and Principal Dr Chitra Anand who took the permission from Army officers and made this day possible and really memorable.

#Ambala