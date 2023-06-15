SR Dayanand Sr Sec Public School, Ambala City

The school organised a three-day summer camp for classes I to VIII. On the first day, students came dressed in pink-colour attires and different activities like colouring, drawing, painting, paper-bag making, sandwich making, games, music and dance were arranged. On the second day, students came in yellow dresses and took part in fun races like lemon spoon race, paper aeroplane making activity, paper cap making, paper cones making, bhelpuri activity and lemonade activity. On the third day, the students came in party wear with party tiffin and enjoyed different games and dance activities. Administrator Rajat Bansal appreciated the efforts of the staff and congratulated them. Principal Chitra Anand said the school would conduct such activities in future too.