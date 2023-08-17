Sr Sec Model School, Punjabi University , Patiala

Students were educated about G-20 Summit that is going to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. Jaijit Singh of Class XII (Science) shared information about the grouping to the students in the morning assembly. Students came to know that it is the first summit of its kind not only in India but in South Asia in which heads of the member states will be participating. Principal Dr. Balkrishan said all schools should organise lectures to inform the children about such important events. ANO Satvir Singh and other staff of the school was present on this occasion.

