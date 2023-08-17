Sr Sec Model School, Punjabi University , Patiala

Students were educated about G-20 Summit that is going to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. Jaijit Singh of Class XII (Science) shared information about the grouping to the students in the morning assembly. Students came to know that it is the first summit of its kind not only in India but in South Asia in which heads of the member states will be participating. Principal Dr. Balkrishan said all schools should organise lectures to inform the children about such important events. ANO Satvir Singh and other staff of the school was present on this occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost
A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...
Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers
28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...