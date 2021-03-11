SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Deepak Tangri, an alumnus of the school, has been selected for the Indian football team. School Principal Ravi Sharma, D.P.E. Teacher Balwinder Singh and his friends congratulated Deepak and his parents. Baldev Krishan Tangri and Monica Tangri, the father and mother of the young player, attributed his success to his school where he had studied since Nursery class. Chairman of the school, Ashwani Tangri, Vice-Chairman Ajay Goswami, Manager Ajay Sareen and Regional Director Rashmi Vij also sent their congratulatory messages to the promising football star and his proud parents.