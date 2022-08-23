SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Students and staff of the school waved the national flag as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. Principal Ravi Sharma encouraged all students to hoist the national flag at home under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He told the students the importance of the three colours of the Tricolour and said, “The flag is the pride of India and it is the duty of all of us to maintain it.” He also acquainted the students with the long freedom struggle to get independence. Senior schoolteacher Kashmir Kaur said all the videos are also available on YouTube channel named ‘DAV Bilga’.
