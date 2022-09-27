SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

School students won medals in various competitions in the Punjab Khed Mela being organised on the ground of DAV College, Jalandhar. Harleen Kaur won gold medal in the U-17 category in the 5-km race. In the same category, Jasmine Kaur won the silver medal in the 800 and 1,500-m races. Jasmine Dosanjh won bronze medal in the 200-m race in the U-14 category. In the U-14 category, Jasmine Dosanjh, Harsimran, Sharleen and Poorvi won bronze medal in the relay race. Principal Ravi Sharma and all staff members of the school gave a grand welcome to the winners. Balwinder Singh, DPE, said now these players will show their talent in the state-level competitions.
