SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The school won the overall trophy in the district-level championship for the 11th time in a row. The event was organised by the Sports and Cultural Association, Nurmahal. Principal Ravi Sharma said besides the overall trophy, three students were adjudged best athletes in their respective categories. Chairman Ashwani Tangri was also present on the occasion. He congratulated the winning students and gave away Rs 11,000 as prize money to the students. Jasmine Kaur Dosanjh in U-14 Girls, Jasmine in U-17 Girls and Sahil Bhutta in U-19 Boys were adjudged best athletes. The students captured nine gold medals, four silver and one bronze medal in various competitions.
