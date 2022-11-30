SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Bharat Vikas Parishad organised provincial-level 'Bharat Ko Jano' quiz and declamation on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. About 17 schools took part in Hindi and Punjabi declamation. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj was the chief guest. Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara, Government Senior Secondary School, Ladowli Road, Jalandhar, RS Model School Arya, Kanya Gurukul, Ludhiana, won the first, second and third prizes, respectively, in the junior-level competition. BCM Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Phagwara, SSDDSSD Girls Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar, secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the senior-level competition. Mahaveer Jain School, Phagwara, DAV BRS Nagar Ludhiana, D.A.V. School Talwara, stood first, second and third, respectively, in the Hindi declamation competition. APJ School, Jalandhar, Government Senior Secondary School, Balachaur, Guru Harkrishna Public School, Ludhiana, secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in the Punjabi declamation. At the end of the function, the winners were awarded.