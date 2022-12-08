SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Officials the Sports and Cultural Association (SCAN) of Nur Mahal visited the school and distributed track suits to the players. SCAN Head RS Hundal said every year, the organisation holds sports competitions for the encouragement of sportspersons. Distributing track suits is one such initiative. Principal Ravi Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.
