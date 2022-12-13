SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A skit was performed by artists of Red Arts Punjab. In this drama, the relationship between the teacher and the student in the old and new times was presented satirically. The purpose of staging the play was to inculcate a sense of respect among students towards their teacher. Artists Deepak Nyaz, Ravi Kumar and Khushpreet from the Theatre Department of Punjabi University conveyed their message to the children in such a way that it could enter their hearts and minds. They urged children to stay away from social media.