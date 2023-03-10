SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The International Women's Day was celebrated in the school. Principal Ravi Sharma gave a speech on women empowerment and said their contribution to society was commendable in every role — be it mother, daughter, wife or a sister. Today, women are walking on an equal footing with men and no field is untouched by their contribution, she said. It is also the duty of all men to give full respect to women. By doing this, many social evils will automatically disappear. He also called upon students to create awareness on this subject in society. Senior teacher Kashmir Kaur said today, women are not only taking care of their homes, they are also strengthening the economic condition of the house.