SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The International Women's Day was celebrated in the school. Principal Ravi Sharma gave a speech on women empowerment and said their contribution to society was commendable in every role — be it mother, daughter, wife or a sister. Today, women are walking on an equal footing with men and no field is untouched by their contribution, she said. It is also the duty of all men to give full respect to women. By doing this, many social evils will automatically disappear. He also called upon students to create awareness on this subject in society. Senior teacher Kashmir Kaur said today, women are not only taking care of their homes, they are also strengthening the economic condition of the house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
The two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in ...
ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case
The federal agency produces Sisodia before special judge MK ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...