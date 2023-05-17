SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The KG Wing's athletic meet was organised on the occasion of World Athletic Day. All students from Nursery to Class II participated in the event. Nursery students participated in balloon race, LKG in spoon race, UKG in hurdle race, Class I students in tag race and Class II students in ring race. The winning students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. Principal Ravi Sharma credited the success of the event to the school's DPE teachers Balwinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh.