SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A three-day summer camp concluded at the school. Students from Nursery to ClassII participated in the camp. The camp comprised of many fun games and activities like dance, bhagra, music, modelling and alphabet parade etc. Red Day and Pool Day were also celebrated on the occasion. Principal Ravi Sharma gave credit to all teachers for the success of the camp and said the children not only had fun but developed motor and social skills as well. Refreshments were also provided to all children by the school.
