SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Ravi Sharma, Principal of the school, was honoured by Nina Tangri, MPP, Mississauga, Streesville, on behalf of the Government of the Province of Ontario. The honour was given to him for his dedication and unique contribution in the field of education and social work. Nina Tangri is presently holding the title of Minister of Housing in Ontario. On the occasion, Ravi Sharma’s wife Anita Sharma and Chairman of the school Ashwini Tangri were also present with him. Ravi Sharma also visited the Provincial Assembly of Ontario.