SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Teej was celebrated in the school. Gidda and bhangra presented by girl students of the school made all the audience dance. Even chief guests Kritika Sharma and Anita Sharma supported the girls by joining gidda. A ‘Miss Teej’ competition was organised. Parminder Kaur and Pranavi were awarded title of Miss Teej winner and runner-up, respectively. Rajbir Kaur coordinated the stage.