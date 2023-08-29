SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

An audit team appointed by DAVCMC, comprising Principal Charu Maini and Principal Archana Kaul, conducted academic audit in the school. The audit team visited each and every class of the school and observed the level of education and other activities and said the school, even though being in a rural belt, is at par with the schools of big cities. The school has progressed leaps and bounds under the leadership of Principal Ravi Sharma, who thanked both the inspectors and reiterated that such inspections help the institutions to move forward in the right direction.