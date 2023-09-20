SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The school organised an anti-dengue campaign to create awareness about dengue fever. Senior Medical Officer from Primary Health Centre, Bilga, Dr Kamaljit Kaur, Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar and Health Supervisor Dr Tarlochan Singh were present. Principal Ravi Sharma welcomed them and thanked them for their efforts. Dr Kamaljit Kaur gave tips to the students to avoid dengue and gave detailed information about what the patient should do in case of a fever. Dr Rajkumar and Dr Tarlochan Singh also apprised the students of the measures to avoid dengue.

