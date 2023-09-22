SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A function was organised on Hindi Diwas in the school. Madhu Sekhari, senior teacher of Hindi, spoke about the importance of Hindi as our national language. Students recited Hindi poems. Kunal bagged the first place, Sukhpreet second and Navkeerat got the third place for the same. Principal Ravi Sharma said “Hindi binds the entire nation”. A prize distribution ceremony was held for the students who recited poetry at the end of the event.