SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Students of the school won 30 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 50 bronze medals in the Noormahal zone of the zonal-level athletic meet. All players were given a grand welcome on their return to the school. Officiating Teacher In charge of the school Sanjeev Gujral gave the credit of the success to the DPE teachers of the school, Balwinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh. He congratulated all the players and assured them of additional sports facilities.