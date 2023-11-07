SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Students of the school won prizes in the competitions organised in the Mela Gadri Babayan Da. Art competition, quiz competition and poster making competition were conducted. They got first place in poster making and second place in quiz competition. Jasleen, Sukhpreet Kaur and Ramanpreet Kaur participated in the quiz competition. Jashnpreet, Shiv Shankar, Narinder Kumar and Tarun Suman and other children were given consolation award. Sanjeev Gujral, officiating teacher in charge of the school, congratulated the winning children and said by conducting such competitions, enthusiasm increases among the children.