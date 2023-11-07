SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Students of the school won prizes in the competitions organised in the Mela Gadri Babayan Da. Art competition, quiz competition and poster making competition were conducted. They got first place in poster making and second place in quiz competition. Jasleen, Sukhpreet Kaur and Ramanpreet Kaur participated in the quiz competition. Jashnpreet, Shiv Shankar, Narinder Kumar and Tarun Suman and other children were given consolation award. Sanjeev Gujral, officiating teacher in charge of the school, congratulated the winning children and said by conducting such competitions, enthusiasm increases among the children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...