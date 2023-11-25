SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The school bagged the overall trophy for the 12th time in a row in the district championship organised by SCAN (Sports and Cultural Association of Nurmahal). The ceremony was inaugurated by MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann. In the Under-14 girls category, Jasmine, Gauri, Parnav and Gurleen; in the Under-14 boys category, Hitesh and Jasmeet, Paramveer and Armaan; in the Under-17 girls category, Jasmine, Tanmeen and Samreet; in the Under-17 boys category, Abhishek, Harry, Gursharan, Mohammad and Parminder; in the Under-19 girls category, Navpreet, Muskan and Geetanjali; and in the Under-19 boys category, Sahil, Sukhraj and Harman were the winners. Students of the schools won eight gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals in various competitions. About 26 schools of the district participated in the competition.